These organizations joined the fight
They value code quality insight, shouldn't you?
★ DELIVER BETTER CODE ★
We help you deliver code confidently by showing which parts of your code aren’t covered by your test suite. Free for open source repos. Pro accounts for private repos. Instant sign up through GitHub, Bitbucket, and Gitlab.
Need to run Coveralls on your own servers? Check out:
They value code quality insight, shouldn't you?
LANGUAGES supported by Coveralls Integration packages
Revolutionaries for the code coverage awareness movement
|Fog
|GitLab
|Resque
|Omniauth
|HAML
|Spree
|Guard
|CocoaPods
|Rails Admin
|Active Admin
|React
|Express
|Gulp
|Hexo
|JSHint
|jQuery Mobile
|Lodash
|Facebook Tornado
|Sentry
|Httpie
|Celery
|Scrapy
|Pelican
|Mozilla Funfactory
|Django CMS
|Django Compressor
|Twitter Scalding
|DTCoreText
|Go-V8
|Go-Github
|Neovim
|Tipsy
|Tuneup.dart
|Yii
|Zend Framework
“Coveralls has been an extremely valuable tool for helping us gain insight into our testing suite health beyond the binary red or green metric. We won’t merge a PR without it!” - Marc Campbell (Co-Founder and CTO Replicated)
Would you like to know more?Check out the Features
Maintaining a well-tested codebase is mission-critical.
Figuring out where your tests are lacking can be painful. You're already running your tests on a continuous integration server, so shouldn't it be doing the heavy lifting?
Coveralls works with your CI server and sifts through your coverage data to find issues you didn't even know you had before they become a problem.
If you're just running your code coverage locally, you won't be able to see changes and trends that occur during your entire development cycle.
Coveralls lets you inspect every detail of your coverage with unlimited history.
Display your coverage percentage like a badge of honor with our — well — Badges of Honor. Encourage others to join the movement for code coverage!
Do you know what your code coverage is?
There might be an entire area of your application that is an apocalyptic hellstorm of bugs just waiting to attack your customers. And their families.
Coveralls takes the pain out of tracking your code coverage.
Know where you stand with your untested code. Develop with confidence that your code is covered.